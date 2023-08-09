Former inmate reaches $2.5 million settlement with Boulder County over jail treatment

In a case that highlighted jail treatment of the mentally ill, a former inmate has now settled a federal lawsuit for more than $2.5 million with Boulder County.

Ryan Partridge's story was the subject of a CBS News Colorado report in 2017.

He had been homeless and was arrested after an altercation with another homeless person.

Partridge had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and believed the CIA and told him to pull out his eyeballs. He is now permanently blind.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, he told CBS News Colorado he had been placed in a jail cell alone.

"I don't like solitary. I don't think this would have happened had I not been in solitary," Partridge said.

Joel Pelle was Boulder County sheriff at the time.

He said at the time that they were not equipped to force inmates to take their medication when they refused. He added that they did their best to assist prisoners diagnosed as mentally ill.

Earlier, a settlement of $325,000 was reached for guards repeatedly using excessive force on Partridge, part of the $2.5 million total. A video from the jail shows personnel trying to subdue Partridge while he was naked.

The inmate jumped off an elevated walkway on the second floor of his housing unit.

The settlement agreement says the jail failed to treat, examine or care for the plaintiff's condition and send him for treatment.

David Lane, the attorney who represented Partridge's family, said "it is hoped that this settlement sends a message to the Boulder Sheriff and law enforcement everywhere that when they ignore the serious psychiatric needs of inmates, it will cost them millions of dollars."

"The only thing they did to Ryan Partridge when he acted out in a psychotic state was to tase him and beat him and put him back into his cell," Lane said. "Our goal is to send a message to jailers and prison officials nationwide that when they are deliberately indifferent to the serious medical needs of inmates it is going to cost them dearly."

Lane said his client was tased while restrained in a chair on one occasion.

Pelle says 30% of his prisoners are diagnosed as mentally ill and should often be housed elsewhere.

"We're trying to treat them and stabilize them and keep them from self-harm before can get into a hospital," he said.

Partridge is permanently blind. His mother, Shelley, realizes he faces a great challenge, but says he is very brave.