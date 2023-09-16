Former Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke receives 30 months probation in 2022 train crash near Platteville

A former officer was sentenced for her role in what led to a train crashing into a police cruiser in Weld County while a woman who was handcuffed sat inside.

Former Fort Lupton Officer Jordan Steinke was sentenced to 30 months of supervised probation and 100 hours of public services for her role in the September 2022 train crash near Platteville.

Jordan Steinke Fort Lupton Police Department

When victim Yareni Rios-Gonzalez's counsel spoke before the judge and the court, it was expressed that she wished for a sincere apology letter to be written to her by Steinke. During the sentencing, the judge asserted he would not make the court order an apology letter. Rather, he emphasized it was something that must come from the heart of the former officer. Rios-Gonzalez was present virtually during the sentencing but did not speak.

Steinke was fired from Fort Lupton PD after she was convicted of reckless endangerment and assault in the train crash. She was acquitted of a third charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter.

Officers were originally accused in this case after Rios-Gonzalez was stopped by police in the area of US 85 at County Road 38 north of Platteville. One of the responding cruisers was parked on train tracks when Steinke placed Rios-Gonzalez in custody and into the back of the cruiser. During a search of Rios-Gonzalez's vehicle, a train directly hit the cruiser when she was handcuffed inside, causing serious injuries.

Platteville police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez is the second officer charged in the train crash. He is accused of parking his cruiser on the train tracks during the traffic stop, which subsequently led to Steinke putting Rios-Gonzalez into his cruiser.

Vazquez also faces charges for reckless endangerment, as well as charges for obstructing a passageway and prohibited parking. He still awaits his trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for December 2023.

Vazquez has previously been labeled "incompetent" by his colleagues, and another officer said, Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."

During Steinke's sentencing, the judge discussed terms of her probation, which include no possession of a firearm. She is expected to report to probation to sign the terms on Monday, Sept. 18.