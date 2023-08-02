Jordan Steinke fired from Fort Lupton Police Department after being convicted in train-police car crash case

Jordan Steinke fired from Fort Lupton Police Department after being convicted in train-police car cr

A Colorado police officer has been fired from her department after being convicted on a reckless endangerment charge last week. The conviction of Officer Jordan Steinke came after a train hit a parked police car with a woman handcuffed inside last fall. The woman suffered serious injuries. Steinke was one of two police officers present at the scene and was the one who put the woman in the vehicle.

A judge in Weld County on Friday found Steinke guilty of reckless endangerment and assault but she was acquitted of a third charge of criminal attempt to commit manslaughter.

Steinke worked for the Fort Lupton Police Department at the time.

A sentencing hearing is set for her in September.

Another police officer, Platteville police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez, is also facing charges in the case. His police vehicle was the one that was parked on the railroad tracks.

Yareni Rios-Gonzalez was the woman who was injured.