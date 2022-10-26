Former Nuggets coach thinks Broncos should fire Hackett

Former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl thinks the Broncos should fire Nathaniel Hackett.

The Basketball Hall of Famer took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his thoughts on Hackett saying, "I always support coaches and would rarely advocate for their firing. But Hackett needs to be done in Denver with the Broncos."

Karl went on to say, "The search needs to begin immediately for someone who can connect with Wilson and make him a player again. Nathaniel doesn't appear to be that person."

Hackett has been under fire after a slow start to the season. The Broncos are 2-5, and their offense is averaging 14.3 points per game, which is the worst in the NFL.

Hackett's specialty is on the offensive side of the ball, and he was supposed to bring a better offense to the Broncos, especially with the off-season acquisition of Russell Wilson, but through seven games this season, that has not been true.

The Broncos will play the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday morning in London, and then will have their bye week.