Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb endorses mayoral candidate Kelly Brough

Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb and his wife, former state lawmaker Wilma, have endorsed Denver mayoral candidate Kelly Brough.

CBS

Webb pointed to Brough's experience in business and willingness to sit down with the people who fought the proposed development of the Park Hill Golf Course.

Brough voted to lift the easement but has since said she will work for the city to buy back the land if she is elected.

The other candidate for Denver mayor is Mike Johnston. Johnston was endorsed by Denver Mayor and Secretary of Transportation Federico Peña.

DENVER, CO - APRIL 4 : Mike Johnston, a Denver mayoral candidate, sighs autographs for Ian Muszynski, 9, during the watch party at the Maven Hotel in Denver, Colorado on Friday, April 4, 2023. Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Johnston and Brough were among 16 candidates on the ballot for Denver mayor and the two emerged as the frontrunners. They will face off in a runoff election on June 6.