Former Denver Mayor Federico Peña endorses Mike Johnston in mayoral election

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Former Denver Mayor and Secretary of Transportation Federico Peña has endorsed Mike Johnston in the runoff mayoral election with Kelly Brough. 

"He's got the vision, the energy and ideas to not only reimage a great city, but make Denver the greatest city in the world. Also he explains what these programs will cost and where they will come from, and no one else has done it," said Peña.

Johnston and Brough were among 16 candidates on the ballot for Denver mayor and the two emerged as the frontrunners. They will face off in a runoff election on June 6.    

First published on April 12, 2023 / 4:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

