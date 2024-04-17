Former Colorado swim coach found guilty of sexual assault on child 20+ years after abuse

A jury has found a former swim coach guilty of sexual assault on a child, more than 20 years after the abuse. Jon Beber worked as a coach for the elite club team Boulder Swimming from 1997 to 2002.

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office told CBS News Colorado that Beber had inappropriate sexual contact with multiple underage swimmers. After parents confronted Beber about allegations against him, he left Colorado. At that time, there were no official reports made.

Jon Michael Beber Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Georgia

In the meantime, he coached swim teams in Albany, New York, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia where he was eventually arrested. The DA filed charges against him for sexual abuse from 1997 to 2001 after three swimmers came forward. Police arrested Beber in July of 2022 on three charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and a pattern of abuse.

District Attorney Michael Dougherty stated in a press release, "This defendant sexually abused swimmers whom he coached. Despite the passage of time, and because of the courage and strength of the victims, the defendant is being held responsible for the abuse and trauma he inflicted upon them."

Beber will be sentenced in July.