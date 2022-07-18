Former Boulder swim coach arrested for sexual assault

On July 14, 2022, Atlanta, Georgia police arrested Jon Michael Beber on three charges of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust.

Jon Michael Beber arrested on charges of sexually assaulting children on a swim team. Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Georgia

The District Attorney's office says that Beber worked as a swim coach in Boulder for the club team Boulder Swimming from 1997 to 2002. Beber allegedly had in appropriate sexual contact with multiple members of the swim team. The victims were underaged at the time of the contact. Beber reportedly left Boulder Swimming when the allegations against him initially surfaced.

Investigators say Beber has also coached swim teams in Albany, New York, Florida, and in Atlanta, Georgia; however, no other victims have been identified at this time.

"We strongly encourage individuals with information to contact the District Attorney's Office. Our Sex Crimes Unit is handling this case and is available to speak with anyone with information, said District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a news release.

Boulder County Residents who have experienced sexual abuse can make a report and access help by calling Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA) at 303-443-7300. Victims of abuse in the sports setting can make a report at Safe Sport.