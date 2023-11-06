Former Colorado police officer fired, charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old girl

A former Loveland police officer has been fired and charged with sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Former officer Dylan Miller was identified as the suspect by Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said at a news conference Monday.

"When a member of our department is accused of violating the law, I will act swiftly," Doran said.

The Loveland Police Department displayed the mugshot and list of charges against former officer Dylan Miller, who's accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl. CBS

The department was contacted Monday, Oct. 23, by a 15-year-old girl's family about the alleged assault.

The alleged assault happened at North Lake Park this past summer, investigators said. They say Miller stopped a car earlier in the night that the alleged victim was in and then saw her at the park later that night, approached her and allegedly told her to come into a dark area of the park.

Loveland PD requested that the Larimer County Sheriff's Office conduct the investigation.

As a result of interviews with the alleged victim, the department fired Miller on Monday.

Miller faces six charges; first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault on a child from a person in a position of trust, sexual assault -- all felonies -- and first-degree official misconduct and official oppression, both misdemeanors.

"Our community deserves transparency and accountability," Doran said.

Larmier County Sheriff John Feyen said his respect for the alleged victim's courage in coming forward is "beyond measure."

Feyen said there could be more victims and asked anyone with information about this case or others involving Miller to come forward.