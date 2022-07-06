Former Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe's family working on funeral plans
Former Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe passed away late last month, and now his family is asking for donations to help cover the cost of his funeral expenses.
Briscoe was drafted by the Broncos in the 14th round of the 1968 AFL Draft and became the first Black starting quarterback in the AFL later that season.
Former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson tweeted his memories of Briscoe on Wednesday afternoon.
Briscoe played one season in Denver, and started 5 games. He also played in Buffalo, Miami, San Diego, Detroit, and New England.
