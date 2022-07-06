Watch CBS News
Former Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe's family working on funeral plans

By Michael Spencer

/ CBS Colorado

Former Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe passed away late last month, and now his family is asking for donations to help cover the cost of his funeral expenses.

DEC 14 1968, DEC 15 1968; Denver Broncos (Action); Denver quarterback Marlin Briscoe is unaware that
In 1968 Marlin Briscoe (September 10, 1945-June 27, 2022), a star quarterback for Omaha University, was drafted by the Denver Broncos as a cornerback; he asked for a tryout in the quarterback position, and played as a reserve against the Boston Patriots on September 29, nearly leading the Broncos to victory. The following week Briscoe became the first Black starting quarterback in pro football history.

Briscoe was drafted by the Broncos in the 14th round of the 1968 AFL Draft and became the first Black starting quarterback in the AFL later that season.

Former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson tweeted his memories of Briscoe on Wednesday afternoon.

Briscoe was drafted by the Broncos in the 14th round of the 1968 draft, and on Oct. 6 of that year became the first black quarterback in the AFL.

Briscoe played one season in Denver, and started 5 games. He also played in Buffalo, Miami, San Diego, Detroit, and New England.

Michael Spencer
michael-spencer-1.jpg

Michael Spencer began working at CBS4 in June of 2016. His first assignment was going to the White House to cover the Super Bowl 50 Champion Denver Broncos when they met with President Obama.

First published on July 6, 2022 / 4:36 PM

