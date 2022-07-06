Former Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe's family working on funeral plans

Former Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe passed away late last month, and now his family is asking for donations to help cover the cost of his funeral expenses.

In 1968 Marlin Briscoe (September 10, 1945-June 27, 2022), a star quarterback for Omaha University, was drafted by the Denver Broncos as a cornerback; he asked for a tryout in the quarterback position, and played as a reserve against the Boston Patriots on September 29, nearly leading the Broncos to victory. The following week Briscoe became the first Black starting quarterback in pro football history. Denver Broncos quarterback Marlin Briscoe in December 1968. | Bill Johnson/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson tweeted his memories of Briscoe on Wednesday afternoon.

Normally I wouldn’t do this but #BroncosCountry I need your assistance to help bury one of our own. Former Broncos QB Marlin "The Magician" Briscoe ( Sept 10, 1945 – June 27, 2022)https://t.co/liPsm8ZP7E pic.twitter.com/6URnXUDUAM — Nick Ferguson (@NickFerguson_25) July 6, 2022

Briscoe played one season in Denver, and started 5 games. He also played in Buffalo, Miami, San Diego, Detroit, and New England.