Former Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe officially retires from NFL

Former Broncos defensive lineman Derek Wolfe officially retired from the NFL on Friday. Wolfe signed a one-day contract in order to retire as a member of the Broncos.

"To retire a Bronco, it was something that was really important to me. The day I stepped foot into this building, I said to myself that I wanted to end it here," said Wolfe.

"Obviously, I wanted the fairy tale, come off the field for the last time, and leave my cleats out there, but that just wasn't able to happen. When you're playing in the trenches, you don't really get—every day is just a blessing because it's such a physical job."

Wolfe played 10 seasons in the NFL, including the first eight with the Broncos. He played the final two seasons in Baltimore. Wolfe battled through multiple injuries and had two hip surgeries in the past year.

"My wife is very happy to not have to watch me crawl into the shower every morning, come in, do it again, waking up the night before games and help me put on my underwear. It was just getting bad, so it was time to call it.

Wolfe doesn't know exactly what's next but said he's looking forward to spending time with his family.

"I get to be a father, to be a husband, and focus on those things now. I'm just looking forward to spending time with my family, really. Little things like taking the kids to school and things that I didn't get to do before because I was focused on football. That's all I really cared about. Now, it's like there's a whole other world that's opened up to me, so that's what I'm looking forward to the most."

The Broncos will honor Wolfe on Sunday, Sept. 25 when they host the 49ers.