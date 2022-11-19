Watch CBS News
City of Thornton hosts food and sock drive ahead of holidays

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The City of Thornton is hosting its food and sock drive until the rest of November. 

City leaders are encouraging the public to bring food items such as green beans, corn, instant mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, and cranberries. The city is only accepting non-perishable food items and fresh new socks for those who are experiencing homelessness. 

thorton.jpg
CBS/ City of Thornton

Donation locations for item drop-offs include:

  • Community Connections 
  • Carpenter Recreation Center
  • Active Adult Center
  • Trail Winds Recreation Center
  • All Thornton Fire stations 

City leaders say for more information on the drive or about drop-off locations to call 720-977-5800 or email connections@thorntonco.gov. 

