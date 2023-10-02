Foo Fighters announce U.S. stadium tour, with stop in Denver planned

The wait for the Foo Fighters' return to Denver has seemed everlong, but fans finally have a date they can put on their calendars. The group will return to Empower Field at Mile High on August 3, 2024.

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Saturday, Feb, 26 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Amy Harris

Dave Grohl and company cancelled their planned 2022 stop in Denver after the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

On Monday, they announced their "Everything or Nothing" tour, with stops in 10 US cities. They'll play Denver on August 3, 2024.

The full list of stops:

Wednesday, July 17 - New York NY - Citi Field (with Pretenders and Mammoth WVH)

Friday, July 19 - New York NY - Citi Field (with The Hives and Amyl)

Sunday, July 21 - Boston MA - Fenway Park (with The Hives and Amyl)

Tuesday, July 23 - Hershey PA - Hershey Stadium (with The Hives and Amyl)

Thursday, July 25 - Cincinnati OH - Great American Ballpark (with Pretenders and Mammoth WVH)

Sunday, July 28 - Minneapolis MN - Target Field (with Pretenders and L7)

Saturday, August 3 - Denver CO - Empower Field at Mile High (with Pretenders and Mammoth WVH)

Wednesday, August 7 - San Diego CA - Petco Park (with The Hives and Alex G)

Friday, August 9 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium (with The Hives and Amyl)

Sunday, August 11 - Los Angeles CA - BMO Stadium (with Pretenders and Alex G)

Thursday, August 16 - Portland OR - Providence Park Soccer Stadium (with Pretenders and Alex G)

Saturday, August 18 - Seattle WA - T-Mobile Park (with Pretenders and Alex G)

Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6th.