Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in Florida burglary, murder arrested in Colorado

By Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

On Wednesday, members of the Vail Police Department arrested a man suspected of a homicide in Florida last December.

Aldo Armijos-Castillo had a felony arrest warrant out of Manatee County for an alleged burglary on Dec. 26 in Bradenton, Florida that left one man dead. The warrant was issued for Armijos-Castillo on Jan. 6.

aldo-armijos-castillo.png
Aldo Armijos-Castillo U.S. Marshals Service

The U.S. Marshals Service's Florida-Carribean Regional Fugitive Task Force said they recently received information that Armijos-Castillo fled Florida and was headed to California.

Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force picked up the investigation and learned the suspect was on a bus headed west on I-70. The bus was delayed due to a large traffic accident near Vail, where Vail police officers and their SWAT team took Armijos-Castillo into custody.

Officers booked him into the Eagle County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.