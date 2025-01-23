Suspect in Florida burglary, murder arrested in Colorado

On Wednesday, members of the Vail Police Department arrested a man suspected of a homicide in Florida last December.

Aldo Armijos-Castillo had a felony arrest warrant out of Manatee County for an alleged burglary on Dec. 26 in Bradenton, Florida that left one man dead. The warrant was issued for Armijos-Castillo on Jan. 6.

Aldo Armijos-Castillo U.S. Marshals Service

The U.S. Marshals Service's Florida-Carribean Regional Fugitive Task Force said they recently received information that Armijos-Castillo fled Florida and was headed to California.

Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service's Colorado Violent Offender Task Force picked up the investigation and learned the suspect was on a bus headed west on I-70. The bus was delayed due to a large traffic accident near Vail, where Vail police officers and their SWAT team took Armijos-Castillo into custody.

Officers booked him into the Eagle County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition.