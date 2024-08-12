Telluride area in western Colorado hit with flooding, mudslides close some roads

Some roads and mountain passes were closed near Telluride on Monday morning after heavy weekend storms in western Colorado resulted in flooding and mudslides. The storms also caused a closure of Highway 85 between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.

San Miguel County

The passes that were closed were Bear Pass and Imogene Pass. The town of Telluride and neighboring Mountain Village remain accessible from the west via Highway 145.

Some roads in the eastern part of the tourist town were closed, including Tomboy Road. The Bridal Veil area is part of the area where there are closures.

Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said crews are working to get the roads cleaned back up and back open soon. Photos from the sheriff's office showed sitting water and debris on some roads and mud all over others.

First Alert Meteorologist Callie Zanandrie said western Colorado could experience more flooding on Monday.