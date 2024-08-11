Watch CBS News
Mudslide closes CO 82 both directions south of Glenwood Springs

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Colorado Department of Transportation says both directions of CO 82 south of Glenwood Springs will be closed overnight due to debris along the roadway from a mudslide that happened on Saturday. 

CDOT says the mudslide happened between Old Highway 82 and Red Mountain Road. 

The agency issued an update and said that CO 82 will remain closed overnight as travelers will use the bypass of County Road 154 until Monday morning.  

Crews are currently working to remove debris and haul out the material throughout the night. 

CDOT's goal is to open the highway by noon on Monday.

