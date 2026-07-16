Floodwaters cover roads with mud in one part of Colorado, flood warnings in effect in several counties

Flood warnings were in effect in several different parts of Colorado on Thursday evening. In one western Colorado county, floodwaters left muddy messes on two different county roads.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office posted a notice that deputies were responding to flooding incidents on Buford Road, also known as County Road 245, and Main Elk Road (County Road 243). The office posted photos showing mud covering roadways.

Garfield County

The sheriff's office wrote that drivers should use "EXTREME caution if traveling in these areas.

Garfield County

At 6 p.m., flood warnings were posted for Ouray, Chaffee and Park counties.