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Flock camera contract cancelled in Northern Colorado town

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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The Fort Collins City Council voted to immediately cancel its Flock cameras contract at Tuesday's meeting. The vote was 6-1 in favor of initiating the contract cancellation. 

The city council also voted to stop the collection of Flock data immediately, remove cameras as quickly as possible and to not install new technology until a new surveillance policy is completed. 

The city council is currently working on a surveillance technology policy, including a standardized process for how the city evaluates and monitors technologies that collect data on the public. 

Earlier this year, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced the city's split from Flock, the controversial license plate reader company, and proposed a new partnership with Axon

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Denver's Surveillance Task Force has been working on an ordinance that would place guardrails around the use of surveillance technology.

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