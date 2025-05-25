Fleeing driver allegedly hits 112 mph as he speeds though Colorado mountain town's downtown

An Illinois man is in custody after two chases in two Colorado counties on the same day.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said its deputies first made contact with the driver on May 21 just after 1 p.m. They say they were called to check on a suspicious person parked in a no-parking zone. They found a man, later identified as Caleb Perry, 29, at the scene. Deputies gave him a warning for trespassing and let him go.

Just about an hour later, deputies received a report about a reckless driver near Granby. He was allegedly speeding and passing on double yellow lines. The driver, Perry, initially pulled over, but he allegedly sped off while the sergeant was writing a citation. Deputies in the area pursued him, and at one point, they say they clocked him driving 112 mph in a 30 mph zone.

"Thirty miles per hour and you're going 112 miles per hour through downtown Granby," Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. "People trying to pull over as quick as they can. It's hugely problematic."

Deputies say they called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Then, a few hours later, Garfield County sheriff's deputies tried to stop Perry near the town of Silt, but he allegedly sped off again. The chase eventually ended with stop sticks disabling the vehicle near Glenwood Springs, and Perry taken into custody.

Caleb Perry Grand County Sheriff's Office

Schroetlin believes the justice system needs to do more to discourage drivers from breaking the law and running from police.

"The fines are so low, the accountability is so low, yet the risk to our community is high," Schroetlin said. "You come up here and you commit a crime, we're going to hold you accountable. Our community demands it."