Flash flooding, severe storms possible Monday in Colorado, Denver included

Flash flood potential is increasing Monday afternoon and evening as thunderstorms develop. All the ingredients are in place.

Monsoon moisture (increasing moisture in the atmosphere for storms to work with), little to no storm motion (slow-moving storm 10-15 MPH) and backbuilding potential are all in place, setting the stage for a potentially active Monday evening. The burn scars are at greatest risk including the Alexander Mountain, Stone Canyon and Quarry.

A flood watch will remain in effect until 9PM Monday night as thunderstorms with heavy rain can produce 1-2" in as little as 30-45 minutes. Denver and the Palmer Divide including Douglas and Elbert Counties are included.

CBS

One or two rogue storms will be capable of producing large hail and damaging winds. The main concern is the Palmer Divide and the Eastern Plains.

CBS