Flash flooding hits Denver hard

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Flash flooding on Thursday caused some issues in Denver. The Mile High City saw a combination of heavy rain and hail in areas like LoDo and neighborhoods like Sloan's Lake, where sidewalks got flooded.

Hail in the Sloan's Lake neighborhood Ines Rutkovskis

Two cars were submerged in high water on the underpass near 38th Street near Fox Street after the deluge of precipitation started. Rescue teams said no one was inside either car.

The sudden storm also sent people scrambling at Elitch Gardens. People at the amusement park took cover where they could.

Cherry Creek also flooded onto the bike trail, causing issues for bikers and joggers.

A mixture of rain and hail covers the outfield after a summer storm Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Denver. The Colorado Rockies were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Dodgers. David Zalubowski / AP

The moisture also forced a nearly 2 hour delay of the Rockies-Dodgers game at Coors Field.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

