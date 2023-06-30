Half way through the year, Denver has already received nearly all of its annual precipitation

It is the wettest June on record in Denver. It will be one of the wettest months in history for the city. And 99% of the annual average precipitation in Denver has already been received.

More than half the days in June have included measurable rainfall including 0.64" in the city on Thursday and another 0.11" in the early morning hours on Friday. Total rainfall for the month is currently 6.10" which easily make's June 2023 the wettest June in Denver's history (the old record was 4.96 inches from 1882).

This month is also very close to reaching the Top 5 list of wettest months regardless of the specific month. It will take just 0.03" inches more rain on Friday to take over fifth place from May 1969.

The additional rain on Friday will arrive along the Front Range earlier than it did on Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the late morning and early afternoon. Some of the rain will be heavy rain which could easily trigger flooding considering how saturated the ground remains in many areas.

Large, damaging hail is also a concern again on Friday especially for areas along the Palmer Divide and across southeast Colorado.

With the earlier start to the thunderstorms on Friday, the storms should also wrap up earlier in the day. Relatively tranquil weather could develop in time for Friday evening activities but a small chance for additional thunderstorms will continue through at least sunset.

Then much drier, much warmer, and much brighter weather will take over for the weekend. The chance for late day thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday is only 10-20%. A similar chance will continue on Monday including for Independence Eve at Civic Center Park Monday evening. Then better chances for thunderstorms should return for the Fourth of July on Tuesday.