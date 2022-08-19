Watch CBS News
Flash Flood Watch along I-70 in western Colorado

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)-  Monsoon moisture is again flowing into western Colorado for Friday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will fire up Friday afternoon and evening. These storms may be slow moving with heavy pockets of rainfall in short periods of time. A Flash Flood Watch is in place thru 10pm Friday night along I-70 from Vail Pass to Grand Junction.

flash-flood-warning.png
Credit: CBS4

Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected from some of these week ending storms. People who live near the burn area east of Glenwood Springs should prepare for potential flooding issues.

flash-flood-warning2.png
Credit: CBS4

The Grizzly Creek Burn Area is right along Interstate 70 and can have the potential to threaten the highway with a closure if rain gets to heavy in that area.

flash-flood-warning3.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First published on August 19, 2022 / 2:12 PM

