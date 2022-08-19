Flash Flood Watch along I-70 in western Colorado

Cooler with a few more t-storms thru the weekend

DENVER(CBS)- Monsoon moisture is again flowing into western Colorado for Friday. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will fire up Friday afternoon and evening. These storms may be slow moving with heavy pockets of rainfall in short periods of time. A Flash Flood Watch is in place thru 10pm Friday night along I-70 from Vail Pass to Grand Junction.

Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected from some of these week ending storms. People who live near the burn area east of Glenwood Springs should prepare for potential flooding issues.

The Grizzly Creek Burn Area is right along Interstate 70 and can have the potential to threaten the highway with a closure if rain gets to heavy in that area.

