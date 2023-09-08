Flagstone Elementary School student in need of life-saving kidney match

Eleven-year-old Paul Carpenter loves his 6th grade Science class with Miss Katie at Flagstone Elementary in Castle Rock. He is quick to raise his hand and answer questions. Paul is a kid who is all in.

If you ask his mom, Jamie Tenney, she will tell you that being excited about everything is one of the many traits that makes Paul so special.

Jamie said, "No matter what happens to him, he just shines."

Whether Paul is in school, hanging out with his family, having some fun, or learning new things he is always living life the best he can, under the circumstances he has been given.

CBS News Colorado's Karen Leigh asked Paul's mom, Jamie, what life has been like for Paul up until this point, "How many surgeries has Paul been through... ballpark?"

Jamie answered, "At least 10, if not more. Major surgeries, open heart surgery when he was six months old."

Paul was born sick. From the moment he took his first breath, he has been fighting for the next.

Jamie shared, "Paul had a heart problem, just a piece of kidney, his esophagus was not attached to his stomach. He had multiple things wrong with him."

Paul defies all odds and keeps reaching new milestones. But his latest challenge is one doctors cannot fix without a stranger stepping up.

Jamie said, "You wouldn't know it looking at him, but he is on dialysis. He has been on it for two years now, and he needs a kidney transplant. We need a miracle. This will be Paul's second kidney transplant. He's built up antibodies which means his body will reject most kidneys."

Jamie went on to say, "We are looking for the needle in the haystack. That is what most doctors keep telling us."

Paul's dad Sam says they are not giving up. The family has faith that they will get their miracle.

If you would like to find out about being a kidney donor for Paul or anyone else, you can visit this link to start that process.