Flag that flew during Colorado's Marshall Fire above Louisville Recreation Center gets retired

Friday was an emotional day in Louisville, Colorado, for the survivors of the Marshall Fire, as the city retired the flag flown over the recreation center.

The city officially retired the flag that was flying over the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center during the fire five years ago. The flag was put on display and dedicated to the center's staff, emergency responders and Louisville and Superior Communities for their strength and resilience.

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Councilwoman Judi Kern took part in the ceremony on Friday. She was one of many who lost their homes in the fire.

"The entire community was burning as we were passing the rec center, and this was the last thing, pretty much, I saw as we were leaving town," Kern recalled. "And the smoke plumes coming through and creating the soot that you see on that flag. And the next time I came back was five days later, everything covered in snow and everything burned."

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A new flag will be put in its place. More Marshall Fire commemorative events are planned in December.