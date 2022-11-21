Five victims and two heroes in Colorado Springs LGBTQ club shooting identified by police

Colorado Springs city and police officials have officially identified the five people that were killed in the mass shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ bar, over the weekend.

The shooting started just before midnight Saturday night and the suspected gunman was subdued by bar patrons and employees moments later. Five people were killed and at least 19 others were injured.

Several news outlets, including CBS News, have already identified some of the victims.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, city and police officials provided several updates on what they learned about the victims and the shooting itself.

The deceased victims were identified according to their preferred names and pronouns by Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez as:

Daniel Aston, (he/him);

Kelly Loving, (she/her);

Ashley Paugh, (she/her);

Raymond Green Vance, (he/him).

Vasquez also identified two of the heroes that subdued the shooter: Thomas James and Richard Fierro.

Mayor John Suthers said, of Fierro, he'd never encountered someone so heroic and so humble. CBS News Colorado identified Fierro as one of the heroes earlier Monday. He's a U.S. Army Veteran who was stationed at Fort Carson.

The suspected shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, has been arrested and is still in custody in a hospital. Once he's released, he'll make a first appearance in court, remotely. He's being held without bond, according to 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen.

He faces at least 10 charges in the deadly shooting, including five charges of first-degree murder and five charges of bias-motivated crime, although charges have not yet been formally filed.

Allen went on to say that no one at the news conference was in a position to respond to a reporter's question about red flag laws regarding a previous case against the suspected shooter, which has since been dropped and sealed.

Questions have surfaced about a 2021 incident in which someone with the same name and age as the suspect in the Club Q shooting was arrested following a bomb threat. That case was dropped and sealed and, per Colorado law, judicial officials can't comment on that case, Allen said.

Officials at the news conference declined to say whether the suspect has been cooperating with law enforcement, as well as if law enforcement had been monitoring the suspect prior to the shooting.

A Colorado Springs police spokeswoman said they would not provide updates on the condition of the injured victims out of respect to their privacy.

Patrick Sharp, CEO of Centura Penrose hospital, said they have three patients in their care, who are all in stable condition.

A city spokeswoman said that anyone that was a victim of the shooting who has not yet spoken to law enforcement is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.