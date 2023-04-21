Five archaeology and historic preservation projects honored in History Colorado celebration

It was a celebration and night to remember as History Colorado hosted its 37th Stephen H. Hart Awards for Historic Preservation awards ceremony in Denver on Wednesday evening.

The Stephen H. Hart Awards are given out annually to recognize the five projects or individuals that exemplify the outstanding archaeology and historic preservation work being done in the Centennial State every day.

Named after Colorado's first Historic Preservation Officer, the Hart Award recipients are nominated by the staff of History Colorado and selected for their contributions to the field of preservation because of their innovative approaches, in-depth research, and/or use of proper techniques that honor the historic significance and craftsmanship of Colorado's archaeological and built environment.

"We love to witness how Coloradans work to revitalize, honor and celebrate their communities and histories," said Dawn DiPrince, executive director of History Colorado and state historic preservation officer. "It is a new day for preservation as Colorado communities innovatively use preservation to create affordable housing, address injustice, revitalize communities, and advance environmental sustainability."

This year's Stephen H. Hart Awards winners include projects from the eastern plains, the Denver metro area, and the Western slope, that are all exemplary examples of the incredible work being done by preservationists across Colorado. CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White served as emcee for the event.

2023 Stephen H. Hart Awardees:

The Governor's Award: Penrose School, Bent County

State Historic Preservation Officer Award: Pancratia Hall Lofts, Denver

State Archaeologist's Award: Kimberley Gitchell, Grand Junction

History Colorado Board Award: Granada Relocation Center, Granada

People's Choice Award: La Junta Downtown CLG Survey, La Junta

To learn more about these projects, click here: historycolorado.org.