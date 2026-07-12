Wildfires break out southeast of Steamboat Springs in Colorado high country

Two wildfires sparked on Sunday in Colorado's high country, south and southeast of Steamboat Springs. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place near one of the fires.

Smoke from the Fishhook Fire rises in the distance behind Steamboat Resort Steamboat Radio

Just before 12:30 p.m., Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue stated that a wildfire is burning on Rabbit Ears Pass. Steamboat Radio reports that the smoke is clearly visible from the city.

The SSFR says the fire is burning on U.S. Forest Service land, which is overseeing the response to the incident. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire is approximately 7 acres in size.

A second fire later started south of Stagecoach State Park. Routt County issued a pre-evacuation notice for people in the area east of the fire, which was quickly upgraded to a mandatory evacuation order. Those in the area should leave immediately.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation zones near Green Ridge Fire in Routt County Routt County

Routt County officials warned residents to "LEAVE NOW! Do not delay to pack belongings."

A pre-evacuation notice has been issued for the areas around the fire stretching north to the Stagecoach Reservoir.

Stage 1 fire restrictions have been in effect for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland since June 19.

A fire truck heads towards the Green Ridge Fire in Lynx Pass Grasiela Michaels

These are emerging fires; information on their cause has not yet been determined.