First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead, according to authorities

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.

Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.

Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway. 

