First Alert Weather: Things to do in Denver this weekend during our frigid temperatures

Colorado's "Great Outdoors" won't be so great this weekend with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill in the forecast.

But if you are worried about cabin fever, there are some indoor activities you can participate, if you feel like braving the walk to and from the car.

The most appropriate might be the "Mysteries of the Ice Ages" exhibit at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. It looks at how humans and animals adapted to the cold and ice by exploring the role ice has played in Earth's history. The exhibit is included with the regular museum admission. The exhibit closes on January 21.

https://www.dmns.org/

History Colorado Center offers interactive elements in the majority of its 15 exhibits across four floors. The museum even offers itineraries to help you plan a trip if you're not sure what to do. The family suggestions include Colorado stories which give you a chance to find out how you'd fare in a ski jump competition, from the comfort of indoors.

https://www.historycolorado.org/history-colorado-center

The Denver Art Museum offers a way to travel through photography with the exhibit Personal Geographies. Colorado photographer Trent Davis Bailey shares his childhood with photos from his series "The North Fork" featuring western Colorado. Brian Adams is an Iñupiaq photographer who has traveled across Alaska to document the Arctic landscape as well the stories of the Inuit people.

https://www.denverartmuseum.org

The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery offers a wide variety of exhibits from The Top Spot designed specifically for toddlers to a chance to explore the Wildlands & Wildlife of the ancient history of Fort Collins. You can learn about the animals you can find your backyard with the live animal exhibit and you can even visit with a ferret.

https://fcmod.org/

The Children's Museum, Denver Marsico Campus offers plenty of indoor activities to help battle cabin fever. That includes a giant physics playground and another focused on energy opening kids up to a world of learning. You'll also find plenty of space for imagination as kids can dress up as a firefighter or drive a fire engine at Fire Station No. 1 or take a trip to the "vet's office"

https://www.mychildsmuseum.org/

We do recommend you check with the venues to make sure they are open before heading out.

Or just curl up at home with a good movie or series on Paramount + or Showtime. Or what could be cozier than fleece jammies, a good book and hot chocolate?