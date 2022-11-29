Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather Day set for Tuesday with snow, wind and temperatures in the teens in Denver

By Lauren Whitney

/ CBS Colorado

Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day thanks to the snow and cold set to blow in.

Heavy snow is expected in the high country through Tuesday afternoon, meaning travel will be extremely difficult at times, especially in the morning hours.

We are also expecting gusts up to 45 mph, the combo of the snow and wind will mean very difficult to possibly zero visibility at times.

Many mountain areas are under a Winter Storm Warning for 8 to 16 inches of snow!

As for the Front Range and Denver, we are also looking at snow in the morning.

This will also make for a difficult morning commute. Denver will be under a Winter Weather Advisory for 2 to 5 inches of snow by early Tuesday afternoon. Northern Colorado could pick up 3 to 8 inches near the Fort Collins area.

This snow will quickly clear, leaving us with bitter-cold temperatures on Wednesday morning.

Lows will drop to the single digits for the Front Range. Highs on Tuesday will be very early in the morning and then fall through the day.

We will get above freezing by Wednesday afternoon and could see another round of snow for the mountains on Friday. 

First published on November 28, 2022 / 6:55 PM

