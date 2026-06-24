Series of recent fires near an RTD station in eastern part of Denver metro area could be arson

Over the last two weeks, fires have popped up in an open space area in the eastern part of the Denver metro area very close to homes. Aurora Fire Rescue says they are being investigated as intentionally set fires.

The fires are happening near RTD's Dayton Station just north of Interstate 225.

Aurora Fire says they and the Denver Fire Department have responded to several vegetation fires in the area recently because the City of Aurora, City of Denver and City of Greenwood Village share jurisdictional boundaries around the RTD station.

Aurora investigators believe the first fire happened around 5 p.m. on June 10. On that day there were two or three separate fires burning. The most recent incident was a fire on Friday June 19. There were two or three separate fires on that day also.

In one of the fires on Friday, Aurora Fire Rescue rushed to extinguish the flames near East Dallas Street and Mansfield Avenue.

"Three of them during this month," said Professor Adi who lives in nearby apartments and saw one of the fires. "All of a sudden there are fires coming up in the daytime, also in the evenings and sometimes in the mornings as well."

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"I was really surprised. How is that this happening?" he said.

Adi says with all these fires, he is worried about his nearby apartment home and he's grateful for the prompt response and hard work off all the firefighters involved.

"They're very prompt. They come right away the moment you telephone, and they come and give water and take control of it and see that it is stopped," said Adi.

All agencies that serve this area are working together on this case and they ask that if you have information that might help the investigation to give them a call.