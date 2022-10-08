Watch CBS News
Fireplace fire a reminder to have fireplaces checked regularly

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire that started in the wall next to a gas fireplace. It happened in the Littleton neighborhood of Powderhorn. 

fireplace-fire-3-west-metro-fire-tweet.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue

The fire damaged the living room and an outside wall. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. But as the temperatures cool, it's a good reminder to make sure your gas fireplaces are in good working order, and wood burning fireplaces are properly cleaned out and chimneys sweeped.  

First published on October 8, 2022 / 3:55 PM

