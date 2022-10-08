Fireplace fire a reminder to have fireplaces checked regularly

West Metro Fire Rescue responded to a house fire that started in the wall next to a gas fireplace. It happened in the Littleton neighborhood of Powderhorn.

West Metro Fire Rescue

The fire damaged the living room and an outside wall. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. But as the temperatures cool, it's a good reminder to make sure your gas fireplaces are in good working order, and wood burning fireplaces are properly cleaned out and chimneys sweeped.