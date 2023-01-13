Watch CBS News
Firefighters rush to put out burning building on West 92nd Avenue

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Firefighters rushed to put out a fire at a building on West 92nd Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the scene that showed crews putting water on the burning building.  

The building is located in the 7300 block of W 92nd Ave. A large plume of white smoke was billowing from the building, along with flames that could be seen coming from the windows. 

Several windows appeared to be boarded up. Firefighters said it appears that the building is abandoned.

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

