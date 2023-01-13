Firefighters rush to put out burning building on West 92nd Avenue

Firefighters rushed to put out a fire at a building on West 92nd Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Copter4 flew over the scene that showed crews putting water on the burning building.

WFD Crews, along with @ArvadaFire, @NMFirePIO, and @adamscountyfire are on scene of a structure fire in the 7300 block of W 92nd Ave. The home, believed to be abandoned, was fully involved with fire when personnel arrived, so crews are fighting the fire from the outside. — Westminster FD (@WestyFire) January 12, 2023

CBS

The building is located in the 7300 block of W 92nd Ave. A large plume of white smoke was billowing from the building, along with flames that could be seen coming from the windows.

Several windows appeared to be boarded up. Firefighters said it appears that the building is abandoned.

What caused the fire is being investigated.