Officials in Colorado's Douglas County say $2.7 million investment in fire suppression helicopter is worth it after busy weekend

One county in Colorado says investment in fire suppression helicopter worth it

Douglas County fire crews experienced a busy weekend as a heat wave warmed the Denver metro area. The agency's fire suppression helicopter responded to several calls, including a destructive brush fire in Byers Arapahoe County, a plane's emergency landing and three smoke checks.

CBS Colorado learned more about the resource proving to be instrumental for communities around the metro area by watching the Helitack team demonstrate their approach, which is a combination of aerial and ground firefighting.

When a wildfire sparks, every second counts.

"We just arrived on scene. I got eyes on the fire. We're going to try to anchor in at the heel and go up the right flank. If you could just have the helicopter drop on the left flank," a firefighter radioed others on his team during the demonstration.

It's why Douglas County has invested $1,505,000 this year alone in a wildfire suppression helicopter, and $1,205,324 in a 10-person Helitack team.

"Okay, I'm clear now for the line and you're clear to drop," the firefighter said. Shortly after, the helicopter released a stream of water.

The more than $2.7 million is an investment county leaders say is well worth it to protect life and property.

"The threat of wildfire danger is the number one potential threat affecting our county. One square mile in Douglas County represents $111 million in property values," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon.

This year, the county is contracting the Trans-Aero helicopter with exclusive use from June through October, with the option to extend through November if wildfire season persists.

"For Douglas County, from the situation we face here with rapid moving grass, brush, and timber fires, there really is no better rapid response to that type of fire than a Helitack program, which is that combination of not only aircraft but ground firefighters that are working in perfect tandem to attack that problem with maximum efficiency," said Mike Alexander, deputy director for Douglas County's Office of Emergency Management.

The helicopter can carry over 300 gallons of water and a team of firefighters.

"So those are hand crew specialists that use chainsaw hand tools, backpacks, and water to access difficult to get to fires and put that fire out by hand. Aviation slows fires down, firefighters put it out," said Alexander.

Douglas County is the only county in the state to have the resource, but they use it to help neighboring communities, and costs for those flights are reimbursed.

"We've responded to fires in Jefferson County up to our north and west as well as our neighbors in Teller County and El Paso County," said Douglas County Commissioner George Teal.

The aerial team trains constantly to be ready at a moment's notice, and this fire season has already been a busy one.

"There's not just a fire season anymore. It really is a fire year," said Alexander.