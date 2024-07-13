Brush fire burning southeast of Byers in Colorado prompts evacuation

A brush fire that's burning southeast of Byers in Colorado has prompted evacuations.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, there is an active brush fire that's happening southeast of Byers in the 2400 block of S. Quail Hollow Road as multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

A the time, the fire was reportedly the size of a football field, while several homes were at risk which led to evacuations.

The sheriff's office issued an update and confirmed that one home was burning and there could be more homes involved as deputies evacuated a three-mile area near County Road 193 and County Road 34, while the fire is burning in the southeast direction.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

CBS News Colorado will continue to provide updates.