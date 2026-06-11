Brush fires in Fort Collins put up heavy smoke; Colorado city enacts voluntary evacuations in one area

Voluntary evacuations have been issued for a brush fire burning in Fort Collins. It's one of two wildfires putting up heavy smoke in the Northern Colorado city.

One of the wildfires started in the early evening in the 1500 block of East Mulberry Avenue, not far from Link Lane. It was putting up heavy smoke after 6 p.m.

The voluntary evacuation there is for both businesses and homes in the following areas:

- South of Highway 14 to Prospect

- Timberline east to Riverside/Lemay

Poudre Fire Authority wrote in a social media post that the fire is located in an area of heavy vegetation.

Another fire also was burning nearby, in the 600 block of North Sherwood Street.