A brush fire in Glenwood Canyon on Friday afternoon forced a closure of Interstate 70 in western Colorado. For nearly an hour both directions were closed between Hanging Lake and Dotsero. At 2:30 p.m. the westbound lanes reopened and by 3 p.m. the eastbound lanes were open.

The inital closure was reported a little bit after 1:30 p.m.

The fire was located near the Hanging Lake exit.