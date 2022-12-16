Fire destroys several businesses in downtown Lyons

On Thursday morning, a fire ripped through businesses in downtown Lyons. Firefighters got it out, but not before it gutted the building.

"It's pretty bad. That's for sure," said James Sherman.

Holly Beck and Jenaé Sigg owned two of those businesses, they say they barely made out.

"I could smell it and came around to the front and let everyone know to get out of the building," said Beck.

"She was like, 'Get out. Get out of the building there's a fire,'" added Sigg.

Holly owned Bellwether by HJB Designs, a boutique that sold her leatherware and other local art. The business took her a year and a half to perfect, but now she says her future is uncertain.

"I can barely fathom what's going on right now, let alone what's my next step," Beck said.

Jenaé owned Lovely by Nature Dog Grooming just around the corner. She was grooming a dog when the fire started. She says it all happened so fast that she didn't have time to think. She said she only had time to grab the animal she was grooming and a few items and flee.

"Just grabbed a few scissors and my purse then that was it. My shop was engulfed," Sigg said.

She says owning this salon was her dream, and she had just celebrated her one-year anniversary. Now it's all gone.

"To watch it burn, I just can't," she said. "It was my favorite place to be."

It's a devastating financial blow for the two women, especially during the busiest time of their year. Holly and Jenaé say they need time to really comprehend what has happened and how they will move forward, but they say they will bounce back somehow.

"I don't know but I'm ready to open another shop," Sigg said.

They say now they are relying on the community to help them through this holiday season. Holly says she's having a sale for artists to help them sell their work that wasn't damaged in the fire beginning Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. They will be open every day until Dec. 23rd. Jenaé is going to continue to groom dogs through the holiday season and also has an online fundraiser to help her get back on her feet.