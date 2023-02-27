Several families impacted after fire destroys apartment building in Longmont
Several families were impacted after a fire destroyed the apartment building where they lived over the weekend. Firefighters rushed to the burning building in Longmont on Francis Street and Mountain View.
One unit's carport caught fire on Sunday and spread to the 8-unit apartment building. The entire building was destroyed.
People living nearby were evacuated as a precaution during the fire.
What caused the fire is being investigated. The American Red Cross is helping families who were impacted.
