Watch CBS News
Local News

Several families impacted after fire destroys apartment building in Longmont

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Several families were impacted after a fire destroyed the apartment building where they lived over the weekend. Firefighters rushed to the burning building in Longmont on Francis Street and Mountain View. 

longmont-apartment-fire-6vo-transfer-frame-28.jpg
CBS

One unit's carport caught fire on Sunday and spread to the 8-unit apartment building. The entire building was destroyed. 

People living nearby were evacuated as a precaution during the fire. 

longmont-apartment-fire-6vo-transfer-frame-280.jpg
CBS

What caused the fire is being investigated. The American Red Cross is helping families who were impacted. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 10:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.