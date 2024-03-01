Fire danger rising while warm temperatures close Evergreen Lake for skating

Communities below 6,000 feet are going to be on their toes Saturday as winds rise and fire danger increases. Winds as high as 20 to 60 miles per hour are expected in the mountains and foothills.

That could sweep across dry ground where snow has melted.

West Metro Fire District says it expects to keep brush trucks at the ready and will likely change its fire danger reading from moderate to extreme.

Warm and variable weather has dried things out and in Evergreen, it means an early closing of Evergreen Lake for ice skating. Evergreen Park and Recreation District has not been able to open the lake for skating since Feb. 19 and now it will not re-open.

"This year was kind of the perfect storm. You know we get those bouts of really warm sunshine on the ice, which puddles the ice," explained Krista Emrich, lake house manager.

Put snow on top of slushy ice and it just insulates it she explained. It is impossible to get equipment out onto the ice to improve it. The lake has not closed to ice skating this early since 2016 when it closed on Valentine's Day.

Climate data over the past 50 years shows Colorado's extreme cold spells have been getting shorter and milder. The ice is still thick enough, but conditions on top are poor.

"I know the last three or four years if I get through February it's a win," she said.

There will still be an ice fishing tournament at the lake over the weekend.