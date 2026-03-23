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Fire crews battle fire burning near I-70 and Colorado Boulevard

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

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Firefighters rushed to a fire burning at a facility near I-70 and Colorado Boulevard early Monday morning. Smoke was billowing from the fire and could be seen across the northeast part of the Denver metro area. 

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A fire burned at a facility near I-70 and Colorado Boulevard. CBS

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene, which showed flames coming from a pile of what appeared to be cardboard. 

Crews were spraying water on the flames. The fire seemed to be contained to the facility. 

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Fire crews rushed to a fire burning at a facility near I-70 and Colorado Boulevard. CBS

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

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