Fire crews battle fire burning near I-70 and Colorado Boulevard
Firefighters rushed to a fire burning at a facility near I-70 and Colorado Boulevard early Monday morning. Smoke was billowing from the fire and could be seen across the northeast part of the Denver metro area.
CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene, which showed flames coming from a pile of what appeared to be cardboard.
Crews were spraying water on the flames. The fire seemed to be contained to the facility.
What caused the fire is being investigated.