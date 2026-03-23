Fire crews battle fire burning near I-70 and Colorado Boulevard

Firefighters rushed to a fire burning at a facility near I-70 and Colorado Boulevard early Monday morning. Smoke was billowing from the fire and could be seen across the northeast part of the Denver metro area.

A fire burned at a facility near I-70 and Colorado Boulevard. CBS

CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene, which showed flames coming from a pile of what appeared to be cardboard.

Crews were spraying water on the flames. The fire seemed to be contained to the facility.

Fire crews rushed to a fire burning at a facility near I-70 and Colorado Boulevard. CBS

What caused the fire is being investigated.