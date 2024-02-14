Fire code violations postpone packed Park County meeting concerning Colorado asphalt and concrete plant

While the application for new asphalt and concrete production at a local mine near Fairplay alone is enough for CBS News Colorado to cover the story, the public outcry from hundreds of residents certainly drew attention as well. The Park County Planning Committee's meeting room could only officially hold 85 people, according to the fire code, as stated in person by Fire Chief Kristi Olme.

The Park County Planning Committee's meeting room could only officially hold 85 people but the group that assembled Wednesday morning to comment on the proposed plan exceeded 200 people. CBS

The group that assembled Wednesday morning to comment on the proposed plan (view the application here) exceeded 200 people. So, people had to go out into the hall and listen in remotely via Zoom to the meeting.

Eventually, it was decided that the discussion, and public comment, would be pushed to March 20 at 9 a.m. at the local school auditorium to accommodate the number of people interested in speaking without breaking any fire codes this time.

So why are people so fired up about this proposed plan?

Paul Lemaster, a vocal neighbor to the mine and organizer during the meeting said it comes down to location and safety.

"The community is in opposition of where this asphalt and concrete plant is, not so much that we don't need an asphalt and concrete plant, it is not in a great spot," Lemaster said.

The proposed spot (seen in the blue triangle) does border along a neighborhood and along the South Platte River, as does the entire mine property. Park County

The proposed spot, seen below in the blue triangle, borders a neighborhood and along the South Platte River, as does the entire mine property.

The property owner, Scott Downen, has submitted a proposal to install two manufacturing plants using aggregate materials from the mining operations already designated for the site, including gold, sand, and gravel.

The two additions are planned to be dug into the ground to hide the operations as much as possible from being an eyesore, as well as theoretically lowering the sound output from the operations as well.

Still, concerns over traffic, environmental health, and human health are among the strongest complaints from the public who showed up at the meeting Wednesday morning.

"This is a community effort, this plant is less than a mile from the school," Lemaster said. "Up here in the high country, people don't use air conditioning, we have our windows open in the spring, summer, and fall. Nobody wants to smell that, nobody wants to breathe the toxins and pollutants."

Hundreds of Park County residents are concerned about a concrete and asphalt plant that is being planned near the South Platte River. CBS

The application process does include detailed explanations of steps the mine owner would take to mitigate any impact generated by the new installations. Lemaster said he doesn't believe that will do enough.

"I don't trust that," Lemaster said. "The area is already an eyesore, people aren't worried about a visual ascetic, they are worried for their plant, just digging that would put their exhaust so much lower and the exhaust would ride the river valley into town."

The mine owner, Downen, agreed to an interview with CBS Colorado regarding the subject and is expected to do a mine tour with them soon. He said over the phone he is disappointed in how the meeting went Wednesday and wants a civil discussion on the topic regardless of the outcome.