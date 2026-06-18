Fire burning in southern Colorado closes highway, forces evacuations

A fire burning in southern Colorado has closed a portion of a highway and forced some residents to evacuate. On Thursday afternoon, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office posted an alert on its Facebook page warning people about the fire.

According to fire officials, the Ko Fire was burning near Colorado Highway 115 at mile marker 20 in the area of Fremont County Road F45. The fire was estimated at 50 yards by 50 yards as of noon.

Smoke rising from the Ko Fire burning near Penrose. CDOT

An evacuation notice was sent to all residents living near Fremont County Road F45.

A portion of the highway remained closed during the firefight. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route to avoid the closure and allow first responders to operate.