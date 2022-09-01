Fire at Best Western hotel in Greenwood Village forces short evacuation
Guests at a Best Western Plus in Greenwood Village were evacuated after a fire on Thursday. It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. The hotel is located near the intersection of Arapahoe Road and Interstate 25.
Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue aired out smoke from the building after finding fire in a basement room.
No one was hurt.
