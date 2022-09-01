Watch CBS News
Fire at Best Western hotel in Greenwood Village forces short evacuation

Thankfully no one was hurt in a hotel fire at a Best Western in Greenwood village
Guests at a Best Western Plus in Greenwood Village were evacuated after a fire on Thursday. It happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. The hotel is located near the intersection of Arapahoe Road and Interstate 25.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue aired out smoke from the building after finding fire in a basement room.

No one was hurt.

