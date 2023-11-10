FIRC receives fundraising gift thanks to old ski lift chairs from Breckenridge on opening day

Breckenridge Ski Resort officially opens and looks to help families make ends meet

If you know Breckenridge Ski Resort, you'll know the 5 Chair at the base of Peak 8. The chair got some major upgrades and is now a four-seater and high-speed.

The old chairs were auctioned off...and the money raised from that auction was (in part) donated to FIRC to help them build a new center in Breckenridge. $50,000 worth heading towards their new Sol Center which is already under construction at this point, but is still lacking the final funding to get the whole thing finished.

They're shy about $3 million, so a large lump sum like $50,000 can go a long way in finding the funding to make this dream a reality.

Brianne Snow, Executive Director of FIRC said opening days like today at Breckenridge are in part, possible because of the "invisible population" in Summit County.

"They're doing all the work behind the scenes to make days like today happen, we have an incredibly high cost of living up here," Snow said. "While there are a lot of people who can afford to live up here, there are a lot of people who can't. So FIRC really works to bridge that gap so that we do have a local workforce here."

The nonprofit can help residents with housing, mental health, parenting, health insurance enrollment, and the most common service, food supplies. Snow reports the organization served 10,000 people last year which accounts for a third of the population.

Need has only increased, according to volunteer and benefit receiver Blanca Delao, who said the food banks have been packed ever since the pandemic.

"Breckenridge used to be below 40 families...last week when I was there I was so surprised because it was over 100," Dealo said. " I remember when I started being a volunteer, Tuesday is a busy day, almost 200 families... I am so surprised this past week it is around 350."

Removing one more bill from struggling families up here can be the difference between food scarcity and being unable to afford housing.

Dealo said she just witnessed a single mom with two kids shopping at the food bank, saving an estimated $70. That can change everything.

"She said it was a bless, she is a single mom, has two kids, two jobs," Dealo said. "That is a big relief."

Vail resorts plans to donate $250,000 over two years to the organization through a grant. This initial $50,000 is included in that, but specifically for help building their new Sol Center.

Breckenridge said it is working on getting Peak 9 open by next weekend.