Final stages of Denver's downtown rail reconstruction project underway to replace 30-year-old tracks

The third and final stage of the Downtown Rail Reconstruction Project is underway to replace rails that are three decades old in downtown Denver. This project began in May.

The Regional Transportation District, also known as RTD, is fixing the old tracks at the intersections of 17th Street and Stout Street and 17th Street and California Street. The project is scheduled to last three weeks, with a full reopening expected around Labor Day or early September.

The current rail track is 30 years old and was made to last that long. Now, it is time to replace the old rail tracks so the new ones can last another 30 years. RTD crews are digging deep in the ground to pull all of it out. This comes as aging infrastructure causes a huge safety risk for drivers and pedestrians in the area.

"This is first and foremost a safety issue," Stuart Summers, Chief Communications and Engagement Officer for RTD said. "We want to make sure our track and our infrastructure is at optimal safety standards. This was a part of the reason for the project. We also want to make sure that we are investing in the next three decades. The track was built to last 30 years. This is the 30th year of use."

RTD tells CBS Colorado all rail systems in that area have been rerouted to Union Station. Travelers can still take buses near the area. Once this project is completed, Phase 1 will be done and the area will be fully open for everyone.

RTD is planning on hosting a ribbon cutting and celebration for the project in October. The project was first created in October 1994.