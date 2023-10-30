Filipino-Americans Coloradans celebrate history statewide

October is Filipino-American History Month. Throughout the month, many people celebrated and recognized Fil-Am contributions within the state and the U.S.

Filipino-American History Month celebration at History Colorado Center. History Colorado Center

One event however, brought together four different Filipino groups together for the first time ever. The event was hosted by History Colorado on Oct. 22, with many Fil-Ams coming together with food, friendship, dancing and music.

When Michel Dadap plays guitar, it's more than just playing notes.

"I am a lover of Philippine folk songs because they are so innocent and says what it says," said Dadap, a musician and music instructor in New York.

What it is for Dadap, is a sense of home, in the Philippines.

"Without music, there is no culture and without culture there is no soul for the Filipino people and without the soul, the nation dies," he said.

Michel Dadap celebrates Filipino-American History Month by playing guitar. CBS

Dadap and dozens of others attended a get-together of four Filipino groups based in Colorado. Many vendors were in attendance to showcase the culture, along with Filipino food options, traditional dance performances along with speeches from community leaders.

"For us, these little recognitions are special and it validates us," said Shiela DeForest, a program director for the National Federation of Filipino American Associations. "Making space for us and also sharing our culture with our Filipino-American youth but also the general Colorado community."

Filipino-American History Month was first recognized in 2009. In Colorado, Filipinos have been part of the state landscape for decades. One of the original groups, The Filipino-American Community of Colorado or FACC, has been in the state since 1954.

"Here in Colorado, we're very close-knit because there are not many of us. I mean, there's enough of us, but there's not a lot like in other states. So, that's why we're a very close-knit family," said Vivian Egonio-Norman, President of FACC.

Many hope the close-knit family grows with more events to recognize and celebrate Filipino-American contributions and history.

A sign depicting Filipino-American History Month. History Colorado Center

"I'm so proud. I'm oozing with pride that finally our Filipino culture and heritage is given exposure especially here in Colorado," said Dadap.

October was chosen in order to commemorate the arrival of the first recorded Filipinos arriving in the continental United States on Oct. 18, 1587, at what is now Morro Bay, California.