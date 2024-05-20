Fiddler's Green 2024 lineup includes Dave Matthews Band, Goose, $uicideboy$, Creed and more

Concert season in Colorado is back in full swing and Fiddler's Green has announced its full 2024 lineup, as well as a number of renovations to the concert grounds.

The outdoor Greenwood Village venue will feature popular artists such as Neil Young -- his first show in Colorado since 2016 -- Dave Matthews Band, Goose and the $uicideboy$, as well as popular 90s artists such as Vanilla Ice, Smash Mouth, Tone Loc and KORN.

The venue also completed several improvements to sound, restrooms, seating and more. Among those renovations are venue acoustics and sound capabilities. Fiddler's Green says it recently "almost double(d) the amount and size of speakers that previously covered the lawn."

Guests will also be able to enjoy the following improvements:

Revamped restrooms in the north and south plazas;

Newly installed seats;

Updated concessions with more points of sale;

Six parking lots have been added for more parking closer to the venue;

Bike valet has been added with concierge service available at the Marjorie Park entrance.

Fiddler's Green in Greenwood Village, Colorado Courtesy / Carson Becker

An eclectic lineup of artists will hit on acts from the 1960s through popular contemporary artists ranging from rock and pop to country and hip-hop. Popular bluegrass guitarist and singer Billy Strings played two well-attended shows this past weekend.

The full lineup looking ahead is as follows:

JUNE

Friday, June 7 and Saturday, June 8: Goose

Sunday, June 9: 98.5 KYGO Birthday Bash ft. Jordan Davis with Mitchell Tenpenny, Chayce Beckham, Alana Springsteen, Ashley Cooke, Chase Matthew

Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26: Noah Kahan with Jensen McRae

Saturday, June 29: KOOL Koncert 2024: I Love the 90's Tour ft. Vanilla Ice, Zach Goode of Smash Mouth, Tone Loc, Color Me Badd, Tag Team

Sunday, June 30: Pixies and Modest Mouse with special guest Cat Power

JULY

Saturday, July 6: Totally Tubular Festival ft. Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, The Plimsouls

Wednesday, July 10: Hootie and The Blowfish with Collective Soul, Edwin McCain

Saturday, July 27: Stick Figure and Sublime and Ziggy Marley with SOJA, Tribal Seeds, The Hip Abduction, Makua Rothman

Wednesday, July 31: Neil Young and Crazy Horse

AUGUST

Thursday, Aug. 1: Bush with Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox, Tim Montana

Friday, Aug. 2: Sam Hunt with Russell Dickerson, George Birge

Saturday, Aug. 10: Blue October and Switchfoot and Matt Nathanson

Tuesday, Aug. 13: I Prevail and Halestorm with Hollywood Undead, Fit For A King

Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17: Cody Johnson with Tracy Byrd (on Friday), Ned LeDoux, Jesse Raub Jr. (on Saturday)

Monday, Aug. 19 and Tuesday, Aug. 20: $uicideboy$ with Denzel Curry, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, Ekkstacy

Thursday, Aug. 22: Lauren Daigle with Blessing Offor

Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24: Dave Matthews Band

Wednesday, Aug. 28: Train and REO Speedwagon

Thursday, Aug. 29: Carin León

Friday, Aug. 30: Hozier with Allison Russell

SEPTEMBER

Saturday, Sept. 7: Creed with 3 Doors Down, Finger Eleven

Friday, Sept. 13: Vance Joy with Briston Maroney, Tiny Habits

Saturday, Sept. 14: Pentatonix

Sunday, Sept. 15: Kacey Musgraves with Father John Misty, Nickel Creek

Wednesday, Sept. 18: Mitski with Laufey

Saturday, Sept. 21: Dan + Shay with Jake Owen, Dylan Marlowe

Saturday, Sept. 28: The National and The War on Drugs with special guest Lucius

OCTOBER

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Cigarettes After Sex

Wednesday, Oct. 16: KORN with special guests Gojira and Spiritbox

For more information about these shows, how to buy tickets, directions to Fiddler's Green and more, visit www.fiddlersgreenamp.com.