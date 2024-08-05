New report shows fewer pedestrian deaths on Colorado roads in first half of 2024

In the first half of 2024, Colorado is seeing fewer pedestrian-related deaths on the roadways. That's according to new data from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

In the first six months of the year, there have been 294 fatalities on Colorado roads. That is down 9% compared to last year. This also includes:

• 7 pedestrian fatalities (down 24% from 2023)

• 91 impaired driving fatalities (down 16% from 2023)

• 90 unbuckled fatalities (down 6% from 2023)

• 52 motorcyclist fatalities (down 5% from 2023)

• 36 child and teen (19 years old and younger) fatalities (down 23% from 2023)

• 3 bicyclist fatalities (compared to 8 at this time in 2023)

Traffic Safety Manager for CDOT Sam Cole said the biggest reasons pedestrians are killed on the roads are people driving under the influence, speeding and distracted driving. More crosswalks, better striping and lower speed limits are helping to combat this issue.

"Infrastructure can only do so much," Cole said. "We need people to change their behavior. We need them to slow down in open environments. Pay attention to those crosswalks. Look for those rapid flashing beacons that warn you when a pedestrian is about the cross the road. A little awareness can go long way."

CDOT officials said most of the pedestrian deaths happen when the pedestrian is not appropriately using crosswalks and when it is dark. A lot of pedestrian incidents also happen when there is a sun glare. CDOT says if a driver is ever in a situation where they cannot see because of glare, they should pull off of that road and find another route.

CDOT said they also have a Safer Main Street Program. This is a partnership with urban environments and small towns to make them safer. This brings in infrastructure that will slow down traffic.

A new state law that goes into effect next year is intended to make the roads safer for pedestrians. Cellphones will only be legal to use behind the wheel if the driver is using a hands-free setup.